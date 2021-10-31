US prices, wages rise at fastest pace in decades

The expiration of enhanced jobless aid at the start of September forced people to rely on the savings they had built up thanks to multiple waves of government stimulus during the pandemic. The savings rate—the share of disposable income unspent every month—fell to 7.5% in September from 9.2% in August, bringing it to a level last seen at the end of 2019, before the state of the pandemic.

