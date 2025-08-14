US producer inflation exceeds 3-year high, price index rises 0.9% MoM

The United States' producer price inflation has jumped to its highest reading in three years this July, according to data released by the Department of Labor on August 14, AFP reported.

US government data showed an uptick in services costs exceeding that in goods, as policymakers estimate the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

What does data show? The producer price index (PPI) rose 0.9 per cent on a month-on-month basis, hotter than analysts expected, after a flat reading in June, said the Department of Labor.

The cost uptick in goods was 0.7 per cent while that of services was 1.1 percent — marking the biggest such jump since March 2022.

An analyst consensus forecast by Briefing.com had expected an overall jump of 0.2 per cent.

While the advance was “broad-based” in July, more than three-quarters of it can be traced to services, the Labor Department report said.

The report further noted that much of this was due to trade services, but prices for final demand goods also made a big advance, with 40 per cent of the July increase traced to foods.

“A quarter of the July advance in the index for final demand goods can be traced to prices for fresh and dry vegetables, which jumped 38.9 percent,” the report said.