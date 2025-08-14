US producer inflation exceeds 3-year high, price index rises 0.9% MoM

The United States' producer price inflation has jumped to its highest reading in three years this July, according to data released by the Department of Labor on August 14, AFP reported.
US government data showed an uptick in services costs exceeding that in goods, as policymakers estimate the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
The report further noted that much of this was due to trade services, but prices for final demand goods also made a big advance, with 40 per cent of the July increase traced to foods.
“A quarter of the July advance in the index for final demand goods can be traced to prices for fresh and dry vegetables, which jumped 38.9 percent,” the report said.
(With inputs from AFP)
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.