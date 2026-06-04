Mint Explainer | Why has the US proposed fresh tariffs on India?

At a time when India and the US are reportedly close to clinching a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), the latter has proposed a fresh set of tariffs that could take effect soon. Mint takes a closer look at the new tariff, its legality and motivation behind it.
What has the US proposed now?
The US has proposed to impose 12.5% tariff on imports from India under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This follows two investigations launched by the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in March—one on the use of forced labour and another on excess industrial capacity. The tariff, it said, is for “failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.” The US government has sought written comments from 54 countries on which it proposes to apply the tariffs. A public hearing will be held on 7 July, after which the tariffs will become effective.