US Q2 GDP revised down to 2.1% annual rate from 2.4%1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:40 PM IST
US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1 per cent annual rate
The US economy expanded at a 2.1 per cent annual pace from April through June
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message