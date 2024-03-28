US Q4 GDP: US economy grows 3.4% YoY in October-December driven by consumer spending, high exports
The US gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a 3.4 per cent annualized rate in the fourth quarter (October-December 2023), up from 3.2 per cent estimates a month ago. Higher estimates of consumer spending, exports and business investment supported the economy during the quarter-under-review.