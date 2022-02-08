US rate hikes could hit highly dollarized emerging market banks: Moody's

Uruguay's steady depreciation of the local peso and high inflation have lifted the country to the top of Moody's list of dollarized countries at 74% of deposits - a trend that is there to stay. Savings from non-residents, mostly neighboring Argentina where inflation is expected to hit https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/argentina-2022-inflation-reach-548-cenbank-poll-2022-01-07/#:~:text=Jan%207%20(Reuters)%20-%20Inflation,the%20same%20survey%20last%20month 55% by year-end, will remain high at 10%.

