The real gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States expanded at an annual rate of 2.1 per cent in the second quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) final estimate showed on Thursday, September 28. The reading came in line with the previous estimate and expectations by economists on the Street.

"The update primarily reflected a downward revision to consumer spending that was partly offset by upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, exports, and inventory investment," the BEA said.

The government agency that constructs the gross domestic product report, said there was no evidence that residual seasonality, which plagued the GDP data several years ago, was an issue, according to news agency Reuters.

The government adjusts economic data to remove fluctuations such as seasonal weather patterns and holidays that normally occur at roughly the same time and magnitude every year, to make the series easier to interpret and analyze.

However, seasonal effects have lingered in some cases even after the data was seasonally adjusted. This was most prevalent in first-quarter GDP data, before the government resolved the problem in 2018. Back then, the residual seasonality tended to understate economic growth in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the US initial jobless claims for the week ended September 23, came in at 2.04 lakh compared to 2.02 lakh in the previous week.

