US real GDP grows at 2.1% annual rate in Q2 in line with Street estimates, weekly jobless claims edge higher
US Bureau of Economic Analysis left the real GDP reading unrevised at 2.1 per cent, while the initial jobless claims for the week ended September 23 came in at 2.04 lakh.
The real gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States expanded at an annual rate of 2.1 per cent in the second quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) final estimate showed on Thursday, September 28. The reading came in line with the previous estimate and expectations by economists on the Street.