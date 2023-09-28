comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 28 2023 15:59:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.75 -1.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.8 -0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.75 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.95 -1.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,522.95 -0.28%
Business News/ Economy / US real GDP grows at 2.1% annual rate in Q2 in line with Street estimates, weekly jobless claims edge higher
Back

US real GDP grows at 2.1% annual rate in Q2 in line with Street estimates, weekly jobless claims edge higher

 Livemint

US Bureau of Economic Analysis left the real GDP reading unrevised at 2.1 per cent, while the initial jobless claims for the week ended September 23 came in at 2.04 lakh.

The US GDP reading came in line with the previous estimate and the market expectation. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)Premium
The US GDP reading came in line with the previous estimate and the market expectation. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

The real gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States expanded at an annual rate of 2.1 per cent in the second quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) final estimate showed on Thursday, September 28. The reading came in line with the previous estimate and expectations by economists on the Street.

"The update primarily reflected a downward revision to consumer spending that was partly offset by upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, exports, and inventory investment," the BEA said.

The government agency that constructs the gross domestic product report, said there was no evidence that residual seasonality, which plagued the GDP data several years ago, was an issue, according to news agency Reuters.

The government adjusts economic data to remove fluctuations such as seasonal weather patterns and holidays that normally occur at roughly the same time and magnitude every year, to make the series easier to interpret and analyze.

However, seasonal effects have lingered in some cases even after the data was seasonally adjusted. This was most prevalent in first-quarter GDP data, before the government resolved the problem in 2018. Back then, the residual seasonality tended to understate economic growth in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the US initial jobless claims for the week ended September 23, came in at 2.04 lakh compared to 2.02 lakh in the previous week.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 08:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App