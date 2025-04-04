US recalibrates tariff on India to 26%, China fires back with retaliation and WTO complaint
SummaryA White House document updated on Friday shows that the Trump administration has revised reciprocal tariffs for at least 14 countries, including India.
NEW DELHI : As the US recalibrates its reciprocal tariff policy following a data miscalculation, India will now face an additional 26% tariff across a range of commodities starting 9 April. This marks a slight downward revision from the 27% hike announced on 2 April after the US administration corrected its trade deficit computations. The change, while marginal, comes at a time of growing concern over the potential global fallout of tit-for-tat trade measures.