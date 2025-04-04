NEW DELHI :As the US recalibrates its reciprocal tariff policy following a data miscalculation, India will now face an additional 26% tariff across a range of commodities starting 9 April. This marks a slight downward revision from the 27% hike announced on 2 April after the US administration corrected its trade deficit computations. The change, while marginal, comes at a time of growing concern over the potential global fallout of tit-for-tat trade measures.