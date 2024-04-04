U.S. refiners still have gas in the tank

The run-up doesn’t seem too excessive considering how profitable it has become to sell fuel. The amount that refiners can expect to make from selling two barrels of gasoline and a barrel of ultralow-sulfur diesel minus the cost of WTI crude oil—also known as the 3:2:1 crack spread—has widened to roughly $30 a barrel, up about a third since the beginning of the year. While crack spreads aren’t quite near the records set in 2022, they remain well above historical levels.