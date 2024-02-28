US sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India; complicates process for OMCs to secure annual deals: Report
The sanctions target Russia's leading tanker group, Sovcomflot, which the US accused of being involved in violating the G7's price cap on Russian oil, as well as 14 crude oil tankers tied to Sovcomflot.
New sanctions imposed by the US on Russia threaten to dent Russian oil sales to India, the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, and complicate efforts by the state refiners to secure annual supply deals, industry sources familiar with the matter told news agency Reuters.