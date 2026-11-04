Trump's midterm setback may give India an edge in trade deal

New Delhi: The US has sought to allay concerns that the Republicans’ midterm election defeat could derail trade talks with India, with an American embassy spokesperson telling Mint that President Donald Trump remains firmly in charge of Washington’s trade agenda.
Experts in India see challenges as well as opportunity from the development. While a Democrat-controlled Congress could make the ratification of a trade deal harder to accomplish, Trump’s political setback may also give New Delhi greater leverage at the negotiating table.