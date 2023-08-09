US set to limit scope of China investment ban with revenue rule2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:22 AM IST
US plan to restrict investment in China likely to target companies with at least half of their revenue from cutting-edge sectors like quantum computing and AI.
A US plan to restrict investment in China is likely to apply only to Chinese companies that get at least half of their revenue from cutting-edge sectors such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence, people familiar with the matter said.
