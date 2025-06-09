US in stagflationary shock, India remains outlier, says BofA's Claudio Irigoyen
Summary
After a 50bps repo rate cut and a 100bps reduction in CRR, RBI will wait to see if GDP growth deteriorates from here to gauge whether more easing is needed or not, says Irigoyen
Mumbai: As the US economy goes through a stagflationary shock owing to higher tariffs, India and other countries will remain outliers, according to Claudio Irigoyen, managing director and head of global economics research at Bank of America Global Research.
