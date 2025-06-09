“We have been calling for RBI to cut rates by 100bps for some time, and with that rate trajectory achieved, we believe RBI can now wait and see the transmission, especially since they have changed their policy stance to neutral," he said. “Naturally, given RBI’s pro-growth stance, the risk will be for RBI to ease rates further, but given their current growth projections, we believe RBI will be patient and wait to see if GDP growth deteriorates from here to gauge whether more easing is needed or not."