US stocks fall amid worries over banking industry1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:58 PM IST
- Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other large US banks were down more than two percent, extending a selloff among European banks on fears that the travails of Silicon Valley Bank may be a harbinger of more widespread problems in the sector
Wall Street stocks fell early Friday as banking shares were under stress due to upheaval at regional lender SVB, while US employment data again topped expectations.
