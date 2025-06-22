US attack on Iranian nuclear sites roils oil market, India braces for possible price surge
Summary
Strikes on Natanz, Fordo and Isfahan spark fears of Strait of Hormuz blockade. India’s energy import bill look vulnerable as global oil prices threaten to spike
New Delhi: Global crude oil prices may face sharp upward pressure when markets open for trade Monday, after the US launched air strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities — Natanz, Fordo and Isfahan — escalating tensions in the Middle East.
