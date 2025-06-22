"Impact on the import bill will depend on how long the elevated prices sustain. However, a 10% increase in crude prices may lead to a 3% increase in the import bill given that crude oil comprises about 30% of India's total imports. With this, the trade deficit may increase to 0.1-0.2% of GDP. There would be some pressure on the currency but an impact on GDP is not seen as of now," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.