US strike on Iran raises oil shock, capital flow risks for India’s economy
Rhik Kundu , Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Subhash Narayan 8 min read 22 Jun 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Summary
US strikes on Iran raise risks for India’s current account, inflation and trade, but experts say the impact may stay contained unless the conflict escalates.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The flare-up in West Asia following US missile strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities has heightened geopolitical tensions and intensified external risks to India’s economy, even as many analysts say the escalation may prove short-lived.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story