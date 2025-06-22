US strike on Iran raises oil shock, capital flow risks for India’s economy

"Every $10 uptick in oil prices typically cuts 0.3% from India’s GDP growth and nudges inflation up by 0.4%. The rupee has slipped to ₹84.30 against the dollar, adding pressure on the Reserve Bank (of India) to step in," said Manoranjan Sharma, chief economist at Infomerics Ratings. "Foreign investors are hedging their bets, with noticeable capital outflows into gold and US Treasuries. Indian equity indices have also taken a hit," he added.