In what could prove to be a major relief for nearly every country in the world, the US Supreme Court has struck down a significant portion of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, opening the door for companies to seek refunds for over $100 billion in additional duties paid since the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on 2 April 2025. For India, this could mean that nearly 60% of the export basket, which was set to face 18% tariffs upon the conclusion of the interim trade deal with the US, reverts to the pre-Liberation Day weighted average rate of 2.5%. The ruling may also mean India will get a chance to re-evaluate its trade deal with the US. However, Trump, following the verdict, announced that he signed an executive order imposing a new 10% global tariff under a different rule.