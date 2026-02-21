Mint Explainer | How the US Supreme Court order blunts Trump’s tariff threat
The Supreme Court ruling does not eliminate presidential tariff powers altogether, but it removes the sweeping emergency-based route that allowed rapid, across-the-board duties.
The US Supreme Court’s ruling blocking the use of emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs has significantly narrowed the executive branch’s trade toolkit. While the administration can still pursue tariffs under other statutes, those routes are more constrained, procedurally demanding and legally vulnerable.