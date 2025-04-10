US suspends additional 26% tariff on India for 90 days after Donald Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs

The US has announced the suspension of additional tariffs on India for 90 days until July 9 this year, according to the White House executive orders. On April 2, US President Donald Trump slapped universal duties on about 60 countries exporting goods to America and additional steep levies on countries like India

The US imposed an additional import duty of 26 per cent on India. The tariffs were high on its competitors like Thailand, Vietnam and China.

This suspension of tariffs is not applicable to China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

"Effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on April 10, 2025, enforcement of the second paragraph of section 3(a) of Executive Order 14257 is suspended until 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on July 9, 2025," the order said.

The second paragraph of Section 3 (a) of the executive order issued on April 2 mentions the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. It includes Annex 1 listing rate of tariffs for different countries.

However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed on the countries will continue to remain in place.

"Since I (President) signed Executive Order 14257, in contrast to the PRC’s actions, more than 75 other foreign trading partners, including countries enumerated in Annex I to Executive Order 14257, have approached the United States to address the lack of trade reciprocity in our economic relationships and our resulting national and economic security concerns.

"This is a significant step by these countries toward remedying non-reciprocal trade arrangements and aligning sufficiently with the United States on economic and national security matters," the order dated April 9 said.

The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in bilateral trade. On the other hand, China's share is just about 4 per cent in exports and a staggering 15 per cent in imports.