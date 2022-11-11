Janet Yellen, in India for the first time as US Treasury Secretary, touted her vision for a new form of globalized trade and investment that aligns like-minded nations and downgrades the role of China.

“For too long, countries around the world have been overly dependent on risky countries or a single source for critical inputs," Yellen said in remarks at a Microsoft Inc. facility in New Delhi on Friday. “We are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India."

Progress in what Yellen has termed friendshoring is already in evidence, with Western companies diversifying supply chains and investing beyond China, she said.

The Treasury chief highlighted plans by the US firm First Solar Inc. to build a manufacturing facility in southern India and Apple Inc.’s plans to shift some iPhone manufacturing from China to India.

Yellen also called out Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin had “weaponized" gas supply to Europe in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine, something that serves as “an example of how malicious actors can use their market positions to try to gain geopolitical leverage or disrupt trade for their own gain."

‘Pivotal Moment’

In the short term, Yellen said ending Russia’s war in Ukraine is “the single best thing we can do to help the global economy," which is now in a “pivotal moment."

“We are dealing with a confluence of headwinds," Yellen said, pointing to the lingering pandemic, fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and monetary policy tightening as countries fight inflation.

Yellen delivered her comments before she’s scheduled to meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Indian capital to discuss bilateral economic and financial ties. Climate, trade and investment are expected to be the main topics of the discussions.

Yellen may view India as having an important role in pressuring Russia to halt the destructive campaign in Ukraine. India, which maintains close ties both with Washington and Moscow, will next year lead the Group of 20, a forum for the largest economies to address global problems

The Treasury chief outlined a number of objectives the US and India share and which should be priorities for the G-20. These include the need for creditor nations to coordinate debt-relief for poor and middle-income countries, ideally through a G-20 program known as the Common Framework.

“We welcome India’s leadership in this area, whether through an expansion of the Common Framework or another multilateral framework," she added.

As she has before, Yellen took the opportunity to blast China for not engaging in the program. “The Common Framework has not delivered on its promise, largely because of lack of cooperation from China," she said.

Yellen also called for accelerated international action on climate change, and reiterated her push for multilateral development banks to move beyond their country-by-country approach to address more complex global challenges.

Friendshoring Appeal

Friendshoring offers a double appeal for New Delhi, as an opportunity to deliver new inward investment and to pull business away from China, a geopolitical and economic rival that serves as the main support to India’s longtime adversary Pakistan.

“The United States and India share an interest in strengthening our supply chains in a world where certain governments wield trade as a geopolitical weapon," Yellen said. “The United States will continue to deepen our business and commercial ties with India as we pursue our friendshoring agenda."

Foreign investment in India has at times been hampered by concerns over the need to strengthen infrastructure, cut red tape and reform labor laws.