US takes friendshoring case to India in push against China3 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Friendshoring offers a double appeal for New Delhi, as an opportunity to deliver new inward investment and to pull business away from China
Janet Yellen, in India for the first time as US Treasury Secretary, touted her vision for a new form of globalized trade and investment that aligns like-minded nations and downgrades the role of China.