U.S. Takes Third Shot at Shoring Up Money-Market Funds
Summary
- SEC votes to adopt tougher rules as money funds’ holdings balloon this year
WASHINGTON—U.S. regulators rewrote the rules for money-market funds for the third time in 15 years in hopes of preventing bailouts in times of turmoil, as investors pour money into the funds this year.
