The United States has announced plans to impose a fresh round of tariffs on goods from India, China, the European Union and a dozen other economies under President Donald Trump’s push to restore sweeping global import taxes that the Supreme Court found unconstitutional.

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The rate for imports from China would rise to 20%, in line with the country’s prior agreement with the Trump administration—though that rate could double to 40% if talks between the two countries fall apart, according to a senior US official. The official briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

Indian products would face a 17% charge if a trade pact with Washington DC is finalised, though that could increase to 25%.

Products from the EU will be taxed at 15% in compliance with the US’s deal with the bloc, though that could also rise to as much as 20%, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Tariffs will apply to items from economies the Trump administration accuses of overproduction in some domestic industries and hurting American companies. They are still subject to a public comment process, and could change. A final action could come as early as January, the official said.

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The new levies mark the latest effort by the administration to reinstate an expansive tariff agenda that included country-by-country levies implemented using emergency powers. Those were struck down by high-court justices in February, forcing Trump to invoke other legal authorities to advance his agenda.

It’s a politically risky move. Democrats swept to a landslide victory in the midterm elections earlier this month thanks in part to voter anger over the cost of living and disapproval of the president’s handling of the economy.

China could also retaliate, though initial signals from Beijing were muted. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun China told a briefing earlier Wednesday that the prospect of new US tariffs on its exports was “political manoeuvering” and said the two nations should work together to maintain their trade truce.

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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new duties were designed to preserve existing deals while addressing overcapacity concerns.

“A lot of these deals we made actually solve a lot of the problems we see in excess capacity or can go toward it,” Greer said Wednesday on CNBC. “We’ve talked to our trading partners about this. They know what we’re proposing. I think a lot of this is is baked in.”

The imports from Japan, South Korea, Switzerland—all prominent US trading partners—would be hit with a 15% rate that could go up to 20%, USTR said. Several smaller nations in Asia were also hit. Similar expected measures aimed at Mexico and Norway were not included but remain under consideration, the official said.

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The tariffs follow a probe that began in March into alleged excess manufacturing capacity, utilising Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a process seen as more resistant to legal challenges than Trump’s prior tariff wall. The tariff rates aren’t expected to surpass already agreed-upon levels in trade agreements with each economy.

The move will test the tolerance of economic partners, who have largely held back from retaliating, opting instead to negotiate deals with the US to minimise their tariffs.

It also risks undermining the trade truce with China, and efforts by Trump and counterpart Xi Jinping to manage commercial relations between the world’s two largest economies. That trade truce is set to expire in January unless the two powers agree to extend it.

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“If we were to go beyond the 20% or something like that, they would view that as breaking our deal,” Greer said.

The trade ambassador said that Washington and Beijing are also “proposing to implement” tariff reductions under its new board of trade on around $30 billion of non-sensitive exports.

Greer signalled that the new levy will not stack on top of existing duties of 10% or 12.5% under a separate investigation into negligent enforcement of forced-labor laws. “Those are not really additive,” he said on CNBC.

For products eligible to be hit by both sets of duties, only the higher rate would apply, the official said earlier.

The official added that there would be goods exempted from the tariffs, including oil and gas and food products that cannot be grown in the US. Other products that are already subject to sectoral duties, including tariffs on pharmaceuticals and critical minerals, are also exempted.

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After the Supreme Court loss, Trump immediately announced plans to rebuild his tariff wall under a different legal authority. Under the Section 301 framework, the president can implement tariffs following an investigation into allegedly unfair foreign trading practices.

While Section 301 tariffs are seen as more legally sound and flexible than other powers Trump has eyed, they’re also more time-consuming. An earlier investigation under the same legal authority into policies around forced labor from US trading partners resulted in tariffs on some 60 economies. Those duties are currently facing legal challenges.

The new tariffs apply to Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

USTR also announced it is raising tariffs on imports from Brazil, altering a previously-conducted trade investigation into the country’s digital policies and trade practices. The US is considering increasing the out-of-quota tariff rate on raw and refined sugar, and also proposing a 10% tariff on finished aircraft.

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The increased levy on imports from Brazil comes weeks after Trump ally Flavio Bolsonaro lost his presidential election bid to progressive incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.