US tariff cut sparks hopes of job revival in India’s textile hubs
Steep “reciprocal” tariffs imposed by the US last year hurt India’s textiles, gems, and jewellery exports, leading to pay cuts and layoffs. A lower tariff of 18% may reverse these losses, although details of the India-US trade deal are awaited.
Bengaluru | Mumbai: Relief will start trickling into India’s export hubs, where months of weak orders and job losses had followed the steep tariff hike by the US, the country's largest export market. Washington's move to cut tariffs on Indian goods is set to ease the pressure on labour-intensive exporters, such as textiles and gems and jewellery. This will potentially reverse job losses in manufacturing hubs such as Tiruppur and Surat after a year of muted orders forced factories to shed thousands of workers.