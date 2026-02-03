US tariff cut sparks hopes of job revival in India’s textile hubs

“We need to understand the impact this tariff has created in India’s textile and garmenting industry over the last eight-nine months," P Senthilkumar, senior partner at consulting firm Vector Consulting Group, told Mint. “Big corporates who have the muscle power to sail through this crisis have given discounts of 10-20% to their US customers just to retain orders and keep the shopfloor running. If you're not a vertical setup, if you're buying fabric from an outside mill and are just a standalone player like the people who are in Tiruppur, then you do not have that kind of margin luxury. This is a very cutthroat, tight-margin industry."