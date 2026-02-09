US tariff cuts set to revive summer bookings, exports to double in 4-5 years
Labour-intensive sectors are expected to gain the most, including textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, leather products, agricultural goods, seafood, pharmaceuticals, electronics and chemicals.
NEW DELHI : With US tariffs sharply reduced and policy uncertainty easing, Indian exporters are gearing up to resume exports at the revised duty rates. Industry executives say the move could double India’s exports to the US over the next four to five years.