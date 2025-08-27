Not just India, Trump tariffs to affect US economy too, warns SBI - 5 things to know

The Unites States' decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India is going to have an effect on America as well, State Bank of India said in a report on Wednesday.

The SBI research report comes on the day when 50 per cent US tariffs kicked off for Indian exports, which is expected to affect billions of dollars in trade for exporters in the country.

The US has imposed Trump tariffs on about $45 billion worth of Indian exports. Labour-intensive sectors including textiles and gems, and jewellery are expected to face moderate pressures due to the US tariffs.

Here are 5 things the SBI Research report says about 50 per cent Trump tariffs on India.

1. Trump tariffs to affect US While Donald Trump meant the 50% duties on Indian exports as a punishment to New Delhi for continued Russian oil purchase, its implication will be more far-reaching, to a point that it would harm Trump himself. The report said that US GDP could be affected by 40-50 basis points due to the new tariffs.

“We believe that U.S. tariffs are likely to affect US GDP by 40-50 bps along with higher input cost inflation,” the report said.

2. US inflation to remain higher The US economy is also expected to face higher input cost inflation. Signs of renewed inflationary pressure have already started emerging in the US, mainly due to the pass-through effects of the recent tariffs and a weaker dollar.

The SBI report further pegged inflation to remain above the Fed's 2 per cent target till at least 2026, mainly on supply-side factors due to US tariffs.

3. Worst case scenario for India If all $45 billion worth of exports are hit by the new 50 per cent US tariffs, India's trade surplus with the US could turn into a trade deficit in the worst-case scenario, the report said.

“However, we believe trade negotiations will restore confidence and improve exports to the US,” it said.

4. Which sectors won't be impacted? The Trump tariffs are not going to relatively affect the exports of pharmaceuticals, smartphones and steel due to exemptions, existing tariff structures and steady domestic demand in the US.