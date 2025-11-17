Mint Explainer | What US tariff exemptions on key farm goods mean for India's exporters
The exemptions provide a level playing field for Indian spices, tea, niche horticulture and select nuts—categories where Indian exporters already have a foothold and where tariff disadvantages could have eroded competitiveness.
The US has exempted a group of agricultural and food-related products from the reciprocal tariffs it imposed earlier this year, a move that could offer India a narrow but meaningful opening in the US farm market. The 14 November decision removes commodities such as coffee, tea, tropical fruits, spices, cocoa, bananas, tomatoes, beef and certain fertilizers from the 2 April tariff list. These products will now face only normal Most-Favoured-Nation duties rather than the higher reciprocal duties of up to 50%.