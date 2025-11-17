India has virtually no presence in many of the largest US import lines such as fresh tomatoes, citrus fruits, melons, bananas, tropical fruit juices and categories of fresh fruit where Latin American exporters dominate. In sectors such as coffee and cocoa beans, Africa and South America continue to lead global supply. The US imports tomatoes from Mexico at about $1 per kg for consumers, while the cost of producing 1 kg of tomatoes within the US is much higher, at about $3 per kg.