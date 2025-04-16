Turbulence rocks global trade, but India is keeping its chin up
Summary
- India's favourable farm growth, extra time to negotiate a trade deal with the US, and the economy’s relatively lower export dependence than Asian peers mean global trade tensions will have little impact on the Union budget.
The Union government expects the turbulence from global trade wars to have little impact on the country's economic growth and budget calculations, according to an official assessment of India's growth scenario and the impact of the Trump tariffs. Thanks to a normal monsoon, a pause in US reciprocal tariffs and moderate oil prices, the economy is on track to meet growth projections in FY26, two people privy to the assessment said.