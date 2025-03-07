Prepare to hit the US with tariffs where it hurts, says expert body advising the government
Summary
- The group has cautioned that the finals goods sector could become the most vulnerable target for trade scrutiny and potential punitive measures against India by the Trump administration
New Delhi: A group of trade experts advising the government on its trade negotiations with the Donald Trump administration has recommended that India prepare to levy tit-for-tat tariffs on American goods that enjoy significant market access in India and that contribute to a sizeable US trade surplus in these product categories.