American companies shred outlooks over tariff uncertainty
Lynn Cook , Alison Sider , Caitlin McCabe , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Apr 2025, 12:38 PM IST
SummaryChief executives are warning that big-ticket items will cost more, as travel becomes an early trade-war casualty. “We don’t know what is going to happen,” a CEO says.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The CEOs of American Airlines, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble and many other major U.S. companies warned that shape-shifting tariff threats make it virtually impossible to plan and are spooking consumers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less