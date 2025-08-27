US tariff impact: CTI warns lakhs of jobs in danger across sectors, says $48 billion worth of exports to be hit

Industry body, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), has in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that the hiked 50 per cent tariffs from the United States could have devastating impact on domestic industries, ANI reported.

“The 50 per cent US tariff will have a devastating impact on India's textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, auto components, chemicals, pharma, seafood, electronics and other sectors,” CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said.

According to Goyal, the hiked tariffs will make Indian goods costlier by 35 per cent in the US market, compared to competitors, that could turn away potential buyers, the report added.

Trump tariffs impact: What impacts has CTI warned about? According to CTI, the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump — 25 per cent as “reciprocal tariffs” and an additional 25 per cent as “punishment” for buying Russian crude — could affect over $48 billion worth of Indian exports.

Among the sectors, the body expects engineering goods, which saw exports of ₹ 1.7 lakh crore in 2024 to take a plunge; while India's gems and jewellery exports worth ₹ 90,000 crore, and booming electronics shipments are also under “severe threat”.

US tariffs impact: What has CTI suggested? Goyal advised the government that despite the losses, India should respond firmly to the US, with retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

“India must not be afraid of this pressure. We should reduce our dependence on American imports and simultaneously explore new markets in countries such as Germany, the UK, Singapore and Malaysia, where demand for engineering goods is rising. We must teach the US a lesson with counter-tariffs,” he wrote.

He also urged the government to reduce dependence on imports from the US for aircraft equipment, chemicals. metals, minerals, plastics, and precious stones.

Further, CTI General Secretaries Rahul Adlakha and Rajesh Khanna also highlighted that India's exports to the US include 53 per cent pharmaceuticals, 53 per cent textiles and apparel, 37 per cent gems and jewelry, 28 per cent auto components, 13 per cent chemicals, and 22 per cent seafood.

They noted widespread confusion among traders about how the tariffs will affect goods already shipped or in transit, as no clarity has been provided by the Washington administration.