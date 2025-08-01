India's 25% vs Pakistan's 19% vs Canada's 35%: Full list of Trump tariffs unveiled today

US Tariffs: US President Donald Trump announced a slew of new tariffs on at least 85 countries, including the ones he has made a trade deal with, hours before the August 1 deadline.

The new tariffs include a 10 per cent global minimum and 15 per cent or higher duties for countries with trade surpluses with the US.

For many countries, the baseline tariffs remain unchanged. However, for countries like Canada, the tariff has been increased from 25 per cent to 35 per cent. India is among the highest-charged countries under the new set of US tariffs at 25 per cent, as compared to peers like Pakistan (19 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent) and Bangladesh (20 per cent).

Most of the rates will take effect after midnight on August 7 to allow time for US Customs and Border Protection to make necessary changes to collect the levies.

Here is the full list of Trump tariffs Afghanistan - 15% tariff

Algeria - 30% tariff

Bangladesh - 20% tariff

Bosnia and Herzegovina - 30% tariff

Botswana - 15% tariff

Brazil - 10% tariff

Brunei - 25% tariff

Canada - 35% tariff

European Union - 15% tariff

Fiji - 15% tariff

India - 25% tariff

Indonesia - 19% tariff

Iraq - 35% tariff

Israel - 15% tariff

Japan - 15% tariff

Kazakhstan - 25% tariff

Laos - 40% tariff

Libya - 30% tariff

Malaysia - 19% tariff

Mauritius - 15% tariff

Moldova - 25% tariff

Mozambique - 15% tariff

Myanmar - 40% tariff

New Zealand - 15% tariff

Pakistan - 19% tariff

Philippines - 19% tariff

Serbia - 35% tariff

South Africa - 30% tariff

South Korea - 15% tariff

Sri Lanka - 20% tariff

Switzerland - 39% tariff

Syria - 41% tariff

Thailand - 19% tariff

Turkey - 15% tariff

United Kingdom - 10% tariff

Vietnam - 20% tariff