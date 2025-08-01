India's 25% vs Pakistan's 19% vs Canada's 35%: Full list of Trump tariffs unveiled today

US Tariffs: US President Donald Trump announced a slew of new tariffs on at least 85 countries, including the ones he has made a trade deal with, hours before the August 1 deadline.
The new tariffs include a 10 per cent global minimum and 15 per cent or higher duties for countries with trade surpluses with the US.
For many countries, the baseline tariffs remain unchanged. However, for countries like Canada, the tariff has been increased from 25 per cent to 35 per cent. India is among the highest-charged countries under the new set of US tariffs at 25 per cent, as compared to peers like Pakistan (19 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent) and Bangladesh (20 per cent).
Most of the rates will take effect after midnight on August 7 to allow time for US Customs and Border Protection to make necessary changes to collect the levies.
Afghanistan - 15% tariff
Algeria - 30% tariff
Bangladesh - 20% tariff
Bosnia and Herzegovina - 30% tariff
Botswana - 15% tariff
Brazil - 10% tariff
Brunei - 25% tariff
Canada - 35% tariff
European Union - 15% tariff
Fiji - 15% tariff
India - 25% tariff
Indonesia - 19% tariff
Iraq - 35% tariff
Israel - 15% tariff
Japan - 15% tariff
Kazakhstan - 25% tariff
Laos - 40% tariff
Libya - 30% tariff
Malaysia - 19% tariff
Mauritius - 15% tariff
Moldova - 25% tariff
Mozambique - 15% tariff
Myanmar - 40% tariff
New Zealand - 15% tariff
Pakistan - 19% tariff
Philippines - 19% tariff
Serbia - 35% tariff
South Africa - 30% tariff
South Korea - 15% tariff
Sri Lanka - 20% tariff
Switzerland - 39% tariff
Syria - 41% tariff
Thailand - 19% tariff
Turkey - 15% tariff
United Kingdom - 10% tariff
Vietnam - 20% tariff
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)