US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday (local time) announced that it is planning to increase tariffs on more than a dozen countries, including India, China and Vietnam, among others. The move signals that Washington is willing to offer New Delhi an edge over its competitors, provided that India agrees to finalise a long-pending trade deal.

USTR proposes new tariff rates on India, Asian peers: What we know According to reports, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed a 17% tariff on Indian exports if New Delhi reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington. In the absence of a deal, India could face duties of up to 25% under Section 301 investigations into excess production capacity that allegedly harms US interests.

In comparison, the USTR has proposed a tariff rate of 18% on Bangladesh, Cambodia and Thailand, and a 20% duty on China and Vietnam, subject to their respective trade deals.

Citing an expert, CNBC reported that Washington expects the announcement of a lower tariff rate to motivate New Delhi to sign the trade deal before the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place next month in Florida. The expert added that India has got a "better bargain with Washington than its main competitors", and that it may be enough for the Indian government to declare victory and secure domestic backing for the deal.

The lower tariff rate will come into effect if India accepts a trade deal, which has been on hold since both sides have indicated that there was little to no room to grant concessions.

The US has cited several concerns behind its investigation into India's trade and industrial policies. These include government plans to expand manufacturing, inadequate labour protections, financial repression policies, continued barriers to market access, and India's failure to address global excess production capacity. Washington has also raised concerns about imports and foreign direct investment from non-market economies.

According to the USTR, these policies and practices restrict US commercial interests by limiting opportunities for American producers and exporters in India and other markets. The office also claims that they contribute to losses in US manufacturing production, exports, jobs, and investment, while increasing economic security risks through dependence on inputs from non-market economies. The concerns are particularly significant in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar energy, and information and communications technology (ICT).

India's response to US allegations In response to the USTR's findings, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the Indian government had taken note of the notice of determination and request for comments, and that it was currently examining the notice. India said it had engaged constructively throughout the investigation and that the Department of Commerce had maintained during the proceedings that the country did not have structural excess capacity in any sector.

The government also said that India and the US were engaged in negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement, and maintained that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of these negotiations. It reiterated its commitment to working closely with Washington towards the early conclusion of the agreement.

What will India have to do to secure a lower tariff rate? According to an Indian Express report, while New Delhi has a chance to gain a tariff advantage over its ASEAN peers, it will have to accept steep demands made by the US under the trade deal.

According to a joint statement released by the two sides, India agreed to "eliminate or reduce" tariffs on a wide variety of goods from the US, including all industrial goods and US food and agricultural products such as dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among other products.

The statement read, "India agrees to address long-standing barriers to the trade in US medical devices; eliminate restrictive import licensing procedures that delay market access for, or impose quantitative restrictions on, U.S. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) goods; and determine, with a view towards a positive outcome, within six months of entry into force of the Agreement whether US-developed or international standards, including testing requirements, are acceptable for US exports entering the Indian market in identified sectors."