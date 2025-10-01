US tariffs may stoke inflation and make rate cuts harder, says RBI
Summary
Even as India’s economic outlook remains “resilient”, risks from evolving tariff actions, adverse weather events, and volatile global financial markets are expected to hamper growth and disinflation, the central bank said.
US tariff hikes have increased the risk of supply-chain disruptions, which could impede the ongoing disinflation and make it harder to ease monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned in its semi-annual monetary policy report released on Wednesday.
