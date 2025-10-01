US tariffs may stoke inflation and make rate cuts harder, says RBI

Projections cut

Concerns around external risks were reflected in the GDP projections of the monetary policy committee, which kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%. Though the RBI raised its full-year growth forecast to 6.8% from 6.5%, thanks to higher-than-expected growth of 7.8% in Q1 and expectations of 7% growth in Q2, it projected weaker growth in the second half. It cut the growth forecast for Q3 by 20 basis points to 6.4%, and for Q4 by 10 basis points to 6.2%.