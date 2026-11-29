Last week, the Trump administration proposed a fresh set of tariffs on India and 13 other economies, accusing them of hurting American industry through state-backed "structural overcapacity." Mint breaks down the real motive behind Washington's latest trade gambit and the dilemma facing New Delhi.
Why has the US proposed new tariffs?
On 25 November, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a fresh set of tariffs targeting 14 countries under Section 301 of the US Trade Act 1974. India faces a headline tariff of 25%. For China, it is higher at 40%. Vietnam and Bangladesh will suffer a 35% and 20% tariff, respectively. The USTR said the targeted economies, through their financial and policy support, created structural overcapacity which hurt the US industry. The USTR has invited public comments until 5 January, and hearings begin on 25 January, after which the tariffs could take effect.