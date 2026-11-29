Last week, the Trump administration proposed a fresh set of tariffs on India and 13 other economies, accusing them of hurting American industry through state-backed "structural overcapacity." Mint breaks down the real motive behind Washington's latest trade gambit and the dilemma facing New Delhi.
Last week, the Trump administration proposed a fresh set of tariffs on India and 13 other economies, accusing them of hurting American industry through state-backed "structural overcapacity." Mint breaks down the real motive behind Washington's latest trade gambit and the dilemma facing New Delhi.
Why has the US proposed new tariffs?
On 25 November, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a fresh set of tariffs targeting 14 countries under Section 301 of the US Trade Act 1974. India faces a headline tariff of 25%. For China, it is higher at 40%. Vietnam and Bangladesh will suffer a 35% and 20% tariff, respectively. The USTR said the targeted economies, through their financial and policy support, created structural overcapacity which hurt the US industry. The USTR has invited public comments until 5 January, and hearings begin on 25 January, after which the tariffs could take effect.
Why has the US proposed new tariffs?
On 25 November, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a fresh set of tariffs targeting 14 countries under Section 301 of the US Trade Act 1974. India faces a headline tariff of 25%. For China, it is higher at 40%. Vietnam and Bangladesh will suffer a 35% and 20% tariff, respectively. The USTR said the targeted economies, through their financial and policy support, created structural overcapacity which hurt the US industry. The USTR has invited public comments until 5 January, and hearings begin on 25 January, after which the tariffs could take effect.
Is the US really worried about excess capacity?
No. The recent tariff, experts say, is an attempt by the Trump administration to rebuild the tariff wall in a legally sound manner. The US President Donald Trump’s earlier attempt failed after the US Supreme Court, in February, struck down his 'liberation day’ tariffs. A 10% tariff imposed under Section 122 of the US Trade Act expired after reaching its 150-day statutory limit. Also, the dual-rate framework of the recent Section 301 tariffs allows countries to pay a lower levy if they sign a trade deal with the US, even if excess capacity remains. This, experts say, exposes the real intention.
What does the dual rate framework offer?
For India, it offers a lower tariff of 17% if it concludes the bilateral trade agreement, which is at an advanced stage of negotiation, as against the headline tariff of 25%. Similar offers have been made to other nations as well. For countries such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the European Union that have already signed a trade deal, the new tariffs are below the negotiated ceiling.
How does the tariff impact India?
A 25% tariff will hurt India’s export competitiveness. In 2025-26, India’s exports to the US were $87 billion, accounting for 20% of its overall exports. In 2026-27, exports have averaged $8.4 billion per month so far. The impact will be greater if India’s competitors cave in and sign a trade deal with the US. If that happens, Vietnam will suffer just a 20% tariff, Bangladesh 18%, Thailand 18% and China 20%. India has said it does not have excess capacity in any industry and is working to sign the trade deal.
Should India sign the trade deal?
A trade deal will undoubtedly give India a 1-3% tariff advantage over its rivals in the US market. But experts have warned the government from rushing into a trade deal which may not be a win-win proposition. The framework for an interim agreement announced in February revealed an asymmetric tariff reduction by India, which could hurt its domestic industry. There is also India’s $500 billion purchase commitment. Fears of India losing its strategic autonomy and no assurances about a future tariff levy, such as the 100% tariff from the Russia Sanctions Act, have also been raised.