Trump's tariff tsunami: Is India doomed, or is there any good news?
An important consequence of tariffs is that it has forced a rethink of India’s export strategy, from the US to potential partners. Favourable rate cycle and fiscal space offer India some room to navigate the new trade order.
Tariffs are piling up on India. There’s a base rate, a penalty, and perhaps an additional rate for pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. Experts agree that tariffs will reduce exports, curtail growth, impact jobs, and hurt investor sentiment. Growth forecasts for 2025-26 have already been revised downwards.