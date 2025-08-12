Trump's tariff tsunami: Is India doomed, or is there any good news?

Fiscal space

India’s fiscal prudence has bought the government some fiscal space. Retaining fiscal flexibility is important for two reasons. First, bond markets track fiscal metrics and penalize excessive indebtedness. For example, India’s 10-year yield has come down in the last year, aligning with the RBI’s rate easing; whereas the US 10-year yield has gone up, despite the fact that the US Fed started cutting its policy rate six months earlier than the RBI. Clearly, markets are worried about rising US debt as well as the impact of Trump’s policies on economic growth.