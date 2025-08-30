Six months into tariffs, businesses have no idea how to price anything
Jeanne Whalen , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 30 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Summary
North Carolina company says tariff uncertainty has given way to new problem: what to charge. “Everyone is struggling to figure out what to do.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
GREENSBORO, N.C.—How much should a copper bathtub cost? Clifford Thompson is trying to figure that out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story