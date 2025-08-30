Six months into tariffs, businesses have no idea how to price anything

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that tariffs’ effects on consumer prices “are now clearly visible" in some categories of goods, and are expected to accumulate in the months ahead. In a recent Richmond Fed survey, about 38% of businesses reported being only slightly certain or not at all certain about the prices they will charge for the rest of the year. Nearly 60% were either slightly certain or not at all certain about the costs of materials for the remainder of the year.