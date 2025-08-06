Trump doubles tariff on India over Russian oil purchases, raises duties to 50%

New Delhi: In a sharp escalation of trade tensions, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, taking the total duty on affected goods to 50%.

Advertisement

The White House said the move was a direct response to India’s continued imports of Russian oil, which the U.S. claims undermine Western sanctions and embolden Moscow’s war economy.

The announcement came within 24 hours of his warning during an interview with a private television channel, where he had said he would “double down” on India if New Delhi did not end its purchases of Russian crude.

"I find that the government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing oil from the Russian Federation," Trump said in the executive order.

The latest tariff action comes at a delicate time, with a US delegation scheduled to visit New Delhi on 25 August for the sixth round of talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Meanwhile, Indian government officials have confirmed that the talks remain on schedule but acknowledged that the sudden move has “complicated the environment.”

Advertisement

However, no official statement had been issued by the Indian government till the press time.

Back home, trade analysts said that the Trump administration is using tariffs as a tool of strategic signalling. “This is less about energy policy and more about alignment. Trump is using tariffs not just to penalise, but to draw clear lines on global alliances,” said Ajay Srivastava, a trade expert and founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative.

India has already ruled out opening up its dairy sector under the BTA talks, which many in the government see as non-negotiable due to its critical role in rural livelihoods and self-reliance. “Dairy has been excluded from any duty cuts, reaffirming its strategic importance in India’s rural economy,” said Ravin Saluja, Director of Sterling Agro Industries Ltd. (Nova Dairy), reacting to the development.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, President Trump had warned that he would impose higher tariffs on Indian goods within 24 hours, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. In an interview with CNBC, Trump accused India of fuelling Russia’s war in Ukraine and labelled it the “highest tariff nation,” claiming that India benefits from U.S. trade while not offering reciprocal access.

“With India… what people don’t like to say is they have the highest tariff of anybody. We do very little business with them because their tariffs are so high,” Trump said, adding, “We settled on 25%, but I think I’m going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they’re buying Russian oil. They’re fueling the war machine.”

Russia swiftly stepped up to India’s support, denouncing the U.S. stance as part of a “neo-colonial agenda” aimed at arm-twisting sovereign nations. The spat comes amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the U.S., and growing friction over Washington’s tariff actions.

Advertisement

Later on Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press briefing that President Trump “has many tools in his toolchest… he likes to use the tools that can make a difference.” She added: “The President’s approach to global conflicts is shaped by his business instincts and preference for economic pressure.”

Asked specifically about India and China’s continued engagement with Russian energy, Bruce said: “We know there are—of course—sanctions. There are what’s known as secondary sanctions... sanctioning a country, a company, or others that might be doing business with a country that we have sanctioned in this instance.” She added that President Trump is likely to rely on economic instruments that “every country can understand.”

Bruce, without offering specifics on next steps, said only, “Whether that’s enough for him, what else he might do, I won’t get ahead of him or speculate,” adding to the uncertainty for countries navigating the evolving sanctions environment.

Advertisement

In 2024, China imported $62.6 billion worth of Russian oil, compared to India’s $52.7 billion, according to GTRI data.

On Monday, New Delhi had called the targeting of India “unjustified and unreasonable.” In a statement issued late Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that like any major economy, India would take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

“The U.S. itself continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear sector, palladium for EVs, fertilizers and chemicals from Russia,” the ministry said. The statement noted that India’s Russian oil purchases were driven by a need to secure affordable and reliable energy after traditional suppliers shifted exports to Europe at the start of the Ukraine conflict. “At the time, the U.S. had actively encouraged India’s oil imports from Russia to help stabilize global markets,” it added.

Advertisement

India’s energy imports are aimed at ensuring price stability for domestic consumers, the ministry said, contrasting this with continuing trade between Russia and its critics.

“Unlike India, such trade is not a national compulsion for them,” it said. The European Union, it added, recorded €67.5 billion worth of goods trade with Russia in 2024, while services trade stood at €17.2 billion in 2023. Europe’s LNG imports from Russia also hit a record 16.5 million tonnes in 2024, surpassing the previous peak of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022. EU-Russia trade also spans fertilizers, mining goods, chemicals, metals, and machinery.

Also Read | Oil refiners don't see supply risk even as Trump targets Russian crude

Russian oil India’s oil imports from Russia have declined recently. In May 2025, purchases fell 9.8% to $9.2 billion compared to a year ago, official data shows.

Advertisement

In FY24, India exported about $70.1 billion worth of refined petroleum products globally. Europe emerged as the largest regional destination, with exports to the continent valued at $18.4 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

The Netherlands alone accounted for about $10.9 billion, representing nearly 25% of India’s total petroleum product exports during this period—the highest share among European countries—highlighting its role as a key transit hub for Indian refined fuel entering the EU market. This trend has triggered concerns among Western nations that India’s trade route could be serving as a backdoor for Russian oil entering the European market.

In FY25, the value of India's crude oil imports from Russia stood at about $50.3 billion, making it the largest supplier of crude to India, surpassing traditional sources like Iraq and Saudi Arabia. India imported around 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil between January and June 2025, making it the top supplier in that period.

Advertisement

Mint reported on 2 August that India will continue to buy oil from Russia, notwithstanding the penal threat and public criticism from the US earlier this week. In fact, India is even reaping a bigger discount on these purchases.

State-owned refiners—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL)—are continuing to procure oil from Russian suppliers. Negotiations are also underway for fresh spot deals, as reported by Mint.

The last two or three cargoes have been booked at a discount of up to $3 a barrel, compared to about $1.7 in earlier purchases, and it is likely to rise further—albeit not significantly—even after Trump’s censure of India for its Russian energy purchases. The discounts on Russian oil have narrowed to single digits from the high of around $30 per barrel in 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read | US hints at secondary sanctions against countries buying Russian oil.

India's state-run oil marketers are also in joint discussions with U.S. firms to secure cooking gas supplies starting next year, signalling a potential deepening of energy ties. The companies are exploring long-term arrangements with American exporters.