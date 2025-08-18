US tariffs threaten to derail India’s growth ambitions, Moody’s Analytics warns

New Delhi: The US threat to impose tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods marks a sharp escalation in trade tensions and could slow growth in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Moody’s Analytics warned.

Advertisement

The US has increasingly linked tariff relief to conditions that require countries to commit to large-scale purchases of American goods and pledge new investments on US soil. But such promises are “unlikely to be met”, Moody’s cautioned in its recent report.

“Tariffs are emerging as a general-purpose policy tool (for the US),” the report said, noting that beyond revenue generation, they are being deployed to repatriate critical manufacturing and advance political objectives.

Moody’s Analytics pointed to examples, including efforts to sideline China from the global economy, restrict oil sales from Venezuela and Russia, and use tariff threats to pressure Brazil’s judiciary or influence regional conflicts.

While tariffs will slow growth across Asia and Europe, a global recession is not imminent, the report said.

Advertisement

“Most deals are non-binding, and chances remain that we might see higher tariffs further down the line. Investment pledges from partner countries appear largely unrealistic and lack clear implementation mechanisms,” it said.

“Despite the deals, tariff rates have risen since mid-2025 and are expected to remain elevated throughout President Donald Trump’s term. Countries will be economically worse off than before the US elections, with the US itself facing the steepest downgrade to GDP growth,” it added.

It noted that India is among the most exposed. A potential 50% tariff on Indian exports threatens to erode the country’s competitiveness and undermine its growth ambitions.

Globally, the strategy risks fragmenting supply chains, inflating costs, and amplifying geopolitical frictions as Washington wields tariffs not only as a revenue tool but also as an instrument of industrial policy and strategic influence.

Advertisement

Other nations have responded by striking agreements that commit them to tariff concessions, investment pledges, and large purchases of American defence and energy goods.

“Trade deals with eight countries have been announced since Liberation Day. None of these is a deal in the conventional sense,” Moody’s Analytics said.

“Instead, these should be thought of as high-level, non-binding agreements on the direction of travel. There is no guarantee that countries will not find themselves paying higher tariffs further down the line,” it added.

So far, countries have avoided retaliating, a choice that reflects both America’s economic clout and the lack of a platform for collective resistance, Moody’s argued.

“Even the European Union, which ostensibly has a strong unified platform, did not, underscoring Europe’s political differences and economic weakness,” the report said.

Advertisement

“Instead, countries have promised to buy a significant volume of goods from the US and have made substantial investment pledges. The feasibility of these plans is in doubt, and several deal components look largely symbolic,” it added.

As an example, Moody’s highlighted the EU’s pledge to purchase $750 billion worth of US energy products by 2028, along with significant defence imports.

Meeting that target would require the bloc to more than triple its annual purchases of American energy, source more than 85% of its total energy imports from the US, and effectively absorb all of America’s export capacity, it said.

“And, at current market prices, it would still fall horribly short, with total US energy exports totaling only around $170 billion in 2024,” the report added.