US tariffs, penalties may impact India’s oil supplies, lift global prices
Summary
An increase in oil prices as a result of western sanctions on Russia may also increase India’s oil import bill given India imports more than 88% of its domestic oil requirement.
New Delhi: Hiked US tariffs and threats of penalties for energy and defence purchases from Russia, may crimp oil supplies to India while increasing its import bill, said sector experts.
